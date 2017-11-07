THOSE planning a night out in London this Christmas can benefit from the new winter services announced by Chiltern Railways.

The rail provider plans to put on more services and provide more seats over the festive period between Oxford, Bicester and London from December.

New late-night services will prove perfect for those Christmas nights out in the capital with Chiltern Railways putting on services from London Marylebone to Oxford station at 00.01 Monday to Thursday and 00.10am or 1.10am Saturday mornings.

There will also be a new service from London back to Bicester Village, Oxford Parkway and Oxford Station at 4pm providing an extra 408 seats.

In addition, there will be an extra 212 seats per day added to all services from London to Oxford between 9.35am and 2.06am.

In the opposite direction for passengers heading towards London during the winter period there will be a new service leaving Oxford at 4.54pm with 288 seats.

The popular 5.23pm service from Oxford to London will also have an additional 68 seats and a new early morning service from Banbury to London is also planned.

The new winter/spring timetable will come into effect on Sunday, December 17.