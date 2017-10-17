A MOTORCYCLIST has died after crashing in Cumnor yesterday.

The fatal collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, took place in Faringdon Road on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was in his thirties and from Swindon, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Investigating officer Sergeant Beth Walton said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time and may have seen a Blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle prior to the collision or the collision itself and have not yet spoken to us.

If you have any inofrmation call the police on 101 quoting ref 768 (16/10).