It may look ready to fly off the page but this unbee-lievable image is actually three women transformed into a human work of art.

The mind-boggling optical illusion was commissioned by Oxfordshire company Rowse Honey to highlight a dangerous drop in hive numbers as it launches a new guide full of tips on how the British public can help save the honey bee.

Created by artist Emma Fay, it took seven hours to turn the three contortionist models into a realistic looking bee, with the help of 11 brushes, and eight different colours.

The 30-year-old said: "It’s all worth it if the honey bee image I have created for Rowse Honey captures the nation’s attention and encourages people to do their bit to help the British bee.”

Kirstie Jamieson, marketing director at Rowse, which is based in Wallingford, added: "Over the years, we’ve worked tirelessly alongside the Bee Farmers’ Association to help safeguard the future of the British honey bee and encourage people to take an interest."

She added small changes could make a big difference to the insects' fate.

The Rowse Honey Bee a Bee Buddy Guide to Saving Bees provides hints and tips to help people make their homes and gardens bee-friendly, including everything from planting wild flowers to reviving sleepy bees with a sugar solution.

It is available to download at rowsehoney.co.uk/bee-a-bee-buddy.