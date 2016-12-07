PASSENGER groups have lobbied the Government to overturn a ban on buses in Queen Street, which they claim will create more congestion and pollution.

National passenger body Bus Users has written to the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling urging him to overturn the ban in time for the opening of the Westgate in October.

Oxfordshire County Council approved an experimental 18-month ban with pedestrian safety a key factor.

But Mr Grayling and his department will rule on the issue in the coming months after formal objections from Oxford Bus Company and Stagecoach.

The firms claimed the closure - and lack of a suitable turning loop to the west of the city centre - would add 149,000 miles to its journeys, warning passengers may have to pay more.

Bus Users Chief executive, Claire Walters, said: "What particularly concerns us is that bus passengers will be paying more, as operators seeks to recover some of their costs, on journeys that will actually be taking longer.

"This will put people off using the bus and encourage those who can drive to use their cars - simply adding to the congestion and pollution already created."

Buses would be required to use Hythe Bridge Street, Worcester Street and Park End Street to turn around if the DfT agrees with the county council.

The council's consultation revealed that 48 per cent of people were against the ban while a third supported it.

Bus Users also said that in the absence of an Equalities Impact Survey along with the decision, it could be open to a judicial review.

Ms Walters added: "There is no evidence whatsoever to support this decision and we are urging Oxfordshire County Council to overturn the ban."

The council and the bus companies failure to come up with a solution has led to Government involvement and now involvement from several national transport groups.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport has also criticised the decision.

Chief executive, Simon Posner said: "Local bus services are by far the most used form of public transport and are quite simply a lifeline for millions of people allowing access to education, work, training leisure and everyday activities such as shopping and visiting friends and family.

"They also help retain mobility and reduce social exclusion.

He added: "Anything which makes bus travel less attractive, and which deters passengers from using local services, will increase congestion and be detrimental to the local environment."