THE leader of Oxford City Council is understood to have signed a letter lobbying the Government for legislation to tackle air pollution.

Bob Price is reportedly among six council leaders who have written to environment secretary Michael Gove, demanding stricter measures to help their cities boost air quality.

It was prompted by Gove's clean air plan, published yesterday, which confirms the sale of all diesel and petrol vehicles will be banned by 2040.

City councillor Tom Hayes said the ban will not come soon enough for those already suffering.

The Labour councillor said yesterday that his constituents living in the most polluted street in Oxford – St Clements – deserved to stop being poisoned sooner.

The Government made the pledge yesterday as the cornerstone of its new clean air plan.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove also announced a £255m fund to help councils tackle harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions from diesel vehicles.

The gas, linked to hundreds of deaths each year in Oxford and lung development problems in children, is breaking the EU legal limit in St Clements.

Mr Gove said he wanted local councils to come up with ‘imaginative solutions’ to such pollution problems using the new cash.

But he has stopped short of ordering clean air zones to be created, leaving cities like Oxford to take the rap if they choose to do so.

Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council are currently funding a £30,000 study into the possibility of creating a zero-emissions zone in the city centre by 2020.

The paper, due to be published next month, may or may not recommend creating the zone.

If it is recommended, the Conservative-led county council would have the ultimate powers to enforce new road rules, but it has previously been criticised for not taking tough enough action to tackle pollution.

The Labour-led city council, meanwhile, which took the lead on creating a low-emissions zone in Oxford city centre in 2014 and is now rolling out electric car charging points across the city, asked the government to give it new powers to take the lead on pollution.

Now, it seems the Government has decided to throw money at the problem rather than take a hands-on approach.

Mr Hayes told the Oxford Mail: “I am delighted we are going to have clean air but I am really not happy we are going to have to wait 23 years when we have already suffered seven years of illegal pollution.”

Asked when a ban should come in, he said: “I think the government to look at examples of best practice and partnership working, like the fact our councils are looking at creating a zero emissions zone by 2020.

“My constituents are worried about developing serious health problems because of the dirty air they are breathing and they are not seeing the county council taking action.”

The county’s Conservative cabinet member for environment Yvonne Constance said ‘in terms of ambition’ she was sure the government’s ban plan was ‘the right direction’, but added: “We don’t know how feasible it really is and if it is going to be achievable’.

She said the county did not currently have a ‘wish list’ of clean air projects for which it could ask for a share of the new government funding, but she said she would discuss how the council could use the money before making a bid for some of it.