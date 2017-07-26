AS DEVELOPERS reveal they will invest more than £10m into Witney, concerns still linger over health provision in the town.

A consortium of housebuilders bringing 1,000 homes to the west of the town - to be known as Windrush Place - will put the cash into affordable housing, infrastructure, education and other community contributions.

But despite the enormous investment, some remain concerned over healthcare in west Witney following the loss of Deer Park Medical Centre in March.

The proposals, led by Bloor Homes, Bovis Homes and Persimmon Homes, were granted outline planning permission earlier this year following years of negotiations with West Oxfordshire District Council, and also include a business park, shops, cafes, a primary school and new parks.

Section 106 contributions will see money pour into key infrastructure in the town, as well as providing funds for arts and sport facilities.

District councillor for Witney Andrew Coles said he was pleased some money would go towards sports and leisure facilities, including West Witney Sports Ground, but feared the future situation if healthcare was not taken into account.

He said: “I still remain very concerned about health service provision in the town with the closure of Deer Park Medical Centre.

“That would have been the nearest surgery for all the new houses so I hope some of the funds can be directed to improve health service provision and GP facilities in the town.”

The developers are now submitting applications for full planning permission for separate parts of the site, meaning work can get under way.

At this stage, proposals for several hundred of the homes have already passed through the district council, with applications expected to continue coming in over the coming months.

County councillor Laura Price raised concerns over a substantial development on the back of the loss of Deer Park Medical Centre, the GP practice which closed in March following a lengthy campaign from residents to retain it.

Town councillor Suzanne Bartington, on the other hand, suggested that while Deer Park was an issue, it was part of a nationwide shortage of GPs and a shift to larger practices.

Leader of the district council James Mills said the development was good news for Witney. Speaking on the issue of health, Mr Mills suggested developments of this nature could help healthcare in the area.

He said: “In conversations with Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, they talk about the difficult they have in recruiting staff because of a shortage in affordable housing. This site helps deliver affordable housing.

“Also, as the planning authority, we can deliver a development that promotes healthy living and public health. Walking and cycling is promoted throughout this site, so it supports the preventative agenda.

"It's important they continue to engage at the right stages of the process."

A minimum of 30 per cent of the housing will be affordable and provision is made for an 80-unit extra care home, comprising of 40 affordable units.

With the A40 to the south of the site and Downs Road to the west, one benefit to Witney will be the delivery of a new A40/Downs Road junction.

As well as serving the development, the junction will provide an alternative route for existing traffic currently using the Ducklington Interchange at Station Lane and Minster Lovell A40 junctions.

Developer funding contributions will go towards upgrading Witney’s leisure and arts facilities at the West Witney Sports Ground (£250,000) and the Corn Exchange (£100,000), as well as town centre and car parking improvements (£250,000) and public art (£100,000).

Reserved matters applications have been approved meaning work can start on site, which is designated in the district council's Local Plan.