A SECOND famous steam engine will join the arguably world's most famous locomotive at Didcot Railway Centre.

The Union of South Africa will join the revered Flying Scotsman for two days in August.

The heritage event marks a historic moment for the centre which has not been visited by either locomotive for many years.

Didcot Railway Centre operations manager Roger Orchard said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the National Railway Museum to show off their most famous locomotive in our living steam railway museum.

“Passengers will be able to ride behind the Flying Scotsman in beautifully restored carriages from the 1930s and there will be frequent trips to watch and photograph the train as it goes by.”

The centre’s commercial manager Ann Middleton added: “It is many years since Union of South Africa visited Didcot Railway Centre.

“To have two Gresley locomotives together, particularly these two locomotives, is quite a coup.”

The Gresley class A3 Pacific 60103 Flying Scotsman will be joined by the Gresley class A4 Pacific, 60009 Union of South Africa on Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28.

The Union of South Africa will be appearing only for these days and not working but the locomotive is expected to be working the mainline on Wednesday, August 30.

For details didcotrailwaycentreorg.uk