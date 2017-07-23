A CHARITY shop has dedicated a quarter of a century to serving the town of Bicester while supporting the fight against heart disease.

The British Heart Foundation shop in Sheep Street is celebrating 25 years in the town this month and it was smiles all round for staff who tucked into a celebratory cake.

Staff members marked the occasion in store on Tuesday, July 18, with a number of volunteers who have worked there for more than 10 years.

One staff member who has been at the shop for more than two decades is Rita Taylor.

She said: "I started volunteering 24 years ago as a good friend of mine was running the shop at the time.

"I love coming in every Tuesday. We are a very happy shop and have lots of laughs but it is nice to know we are also making a difference to a worthwhile cause."

Another staff member who was celebrate a long-standing dedication to the store was Kay Rush who has worked as a volunteer for the town centre charity shop for 11 years.

To celebrate Ms Rush made cakes for the anniversary party and certificates were awarded to people who have been at the store for more than a year.

British Heart Foundation area manager Jacqui Whitehall said: "We have enjoyed a fantastic 25 years of business in the Bicester shop.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers and volunteers, like Rita, who really make this shop special and help the British Heart Foundation fund its life saving research."

The Sheep Street shop is looking for more volunteers to help out at the charity shop which sells clothes, shoes, accessories, DVDs, books and CDs.

Ms Whitehall added: "We are looking forward to welcoming even more customers in the Bicester shop and making the next 25 years just as successful.

"We are always in need of an extra pair of hands to help out in the shop so if you have a couple of hours spare each week and fancy joining the team as a volunteer, please do get in touch."

Contact the store on 01869 322878