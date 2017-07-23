DOZENS of people were left stranded outside of Oxford Railway Station after staff failed to unlock the doors before the first train arrived.

More than 100 people were reportedly left queueing outside the main entrance after the error this morning.

They could only watch in despair as the first Chiltern service to London passed by the station oblivious to the hordes of passengers stuck behind the locked door.

Commuters took to social media to blast Great Western Railway who operate the station.

One, Robert Atkins, said on Twitter: "How is Oxford station still not open? The first train has already left but all doors closed. No communication.

"Over 50 people missed their train. There was zero communication. What gives?"

Another, Kerry Bowler, asked: "Why does only one person have a set of keys?"

Francis Barr told the Oxford Mail: "Staff forgot to unlock the doors to the Oxford main station this morning.

"Over 100 people were waiting for the first Chiltern service to London, but could not get in to catch the train.

"No way to run a railway."

He added: "My wife was on the way to London to catch the Eurostar to Paris for work.

"It looks like someone forgot the Chiltern Railways service to Marylebone was still running, despite the construction and track works at the station. The first 7:43am Chiltern service to London left without the passengers.

"One of the people waiting called the customer services and someone was then sent to open the station.

"The station doors were then unlocked about 8am so my wife took the next Chiltern train to London.

"Another passenger said this was not the first time he had experienced the problem."

In response to the growing backlash the rail firm blamed its own staff for the mix-up.

A spokesperson said: "Staff arrived later than they should have and this incident is being looked into."

GWR has been approached for further comment.