RAIL passengers are set for disruption as nine days of engineering work starts from today.

CrossCountry and Great Western Railway [GWR] trains between Didcot and Oxford will be hit by the works.

The line between Didcot, Oxford and Banbury will remain shut for the duration of the works and there will be shuttle buses to replace most GWR and CrossCountry trains in the area.

The project which will run until July 31 are to improve the 'Oxford Corridor' and are in preparation of the electrification of the rail line.

Chiltern Railways said it will add more carriages at peak times but has warned passengers to expect a busier service.

Replacement bus services will be in use for a number of services.

The new Oxford to London Marylebone Chiltern Railways line opened last year will remain open during the works.