AS a group of motoring enthusiasts celebrate 50 years since they bought the bus that would lead to the creation of the Oxford Bus Museum, we take a look at some of the special vehicles that form the collection.

The Long Hanborough museum now boasts about 40 vintage buses – as well as trams, cars and bicycles – and takes visitors on a trip through time in transport.

But despite its impressive fleet, the museum was born from humble beginnings when, just half a century ago, a group of people with a keen interest in buses pooled their cash together to buy one.

It was 1967 when members of the Oxford Bus Preservation Syndicate came together to purchase a 1949 AEC Regal III.

Cowley man John Bayliss, a member of the group and now museum volunteer, said: “The AEC Regal was at the very beginning. It was from that that everything else came.”

The cream and brown bus, which could be used for both inner city travel and longer trips, was brought up to scratch by the syndicate and taken out to rallies where it would receive accolades for its restoration.

However, one bus wasn’t going to cut it for this group, and it wasn’t long before they were pooling their money together for more.

Mr Bayliss continued: “We find Oxford buses all over the place. They could be all over the world.

“We had a group of people who did nothing else.

"We’re also in touch with museums across the country. They’ll let us know about what they see and we’ll let them know if we say anything they want to have.

"It’s almost like an industry.”

Initially, the buses bought by the group were kept at the bus garage in Cowley Road.

They went on to be stored elsewhere across Oxford before moving to their permanent home in Long Hanborough 30 years ago.

The collection now is a veritable feast for those with even the slightest interest in vintage transport.

Many of the vehicles originally worked for the City of Oxford Motor Services. The group also displays vehicles from South Midland, the Oxford-based coaching operation of the Thames Valley Traction Company.

Other independent operators are also represented across the museum.

Highlighting a remnant of the past that has now disappeared, some of the buses on display would have been manned by two members of staff: a driver and conductor who took fares, issued tickets and helped passengers on and off the bus.

An interesting vehicle among the fleet is the Morris FF, Morris Motors band bus, which was used in the days when many companies would have their own brass bands.

It is distinguishable due to its unusual body design, which incorporates an extra-large luggage boot for storing particularly big instruments.

While buses may have started it all, the museum has branched out into other worlds since then.

In 2004 it became home to the Morris Motors Museum.

An impressive collection of vintage Morris vehicles helps chart the story of William R Morris and his motoring empire in Oxford.

As well as Morris Motors, the museum displays another vehicle synonymous with Oxford: the bicycle.

It is home to a collection of vintage bikes dating back to the 19th century.

The 50th anniversary will be celebrated with a festival at Oxford Bus Museum on Sunday, July 30.

The museum is calling for people to send in memories of bus travel in the 1960s, which will be displayed on the day of the festival.

For more information visit oxfordbusmuseum.org.uk