THE county's top school cycling is stepping up a gear in its efforts to ensure every pupil rides safely.

Cherwell School has thrown its weight behind an Oxford Mail campaign urging people to wear protective helmets.

The Be Bike Safe campaign, which was launched in May, offers all readers the chance to get themselves a cycling helmet made by Witney-based Oxford Products for just £5.

The campaign aims to help keep cyclists safer on our roads, with statistics showing more than 300 collisions involving cyclists took place last year in Oxfordshire – including two which were fatal.

Cherwell School Cycle Club secretary, Tony Gray, said he was thrilled to be backing the campaign.

He said: "As the number one school for students cycling to school we are very keen to see our kids wear cycle helmets.

"We are planing to do a general mail out to push safe routes to school and we are supporting the Oxford Mail campaign and offer for the £5 helmets.

"Its a big push, particularly for our new students who are coming in.

"We are trying to roll this out to other schools and clubs to follow our example."

About 1,000 pupils – 62 per cent – at Cherwell School cycle to school regularly, many using the cycle path along Marston Ferry Road.

The club helps teach students about improving their cycling skills as well as tips to enhance their cycle safety.

It is partnered with Zappi's Cycling Club in Oxford and offers routes from playground to podium giving youngsters opportunities to join the Zappi's Youth Team as a pathway to professional competition.

Mr Gray said: "The club is about making it safer to ride and obviously teaching skills, such as using hand signals for example.

"If you do fall off your bike there is a risk of hurting your head.

"We have pushed using helmets quite strongly in terms of their safety value.

"It is about making it a fun thing to do but also making it a safe environment for people.

"Cycling is the quickest way to get around in Oxford and its also good exercise."

The campaign has also been backed by Simon Hunt from cycling group Cyclox and John Radcliffe Hospital emergency department nurse Jose Martinez, whose life was saved by his helmet in a horrific crash last year.

To claim your helmet fill in the form on page 13 and then visit the Oxford Mail offices in Osney Mead, Oxford, OX2 0EJ between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

There are helmets are available in a range of colours on a first come, first served basis.