POLICE have been called after a level crossing over a railway malfunctioned for a second day in a row.

Motorists grew concerned when the barriers at London Road level crossing in Bicester were stuck in the up position and the lights, which warn of approaching trains, were flashing at the same time.

Thames Valley Police said it was called at 2.41pm by concerned members of public and sent officers.

Network Rail was called at the same time and had engineers on site to start investigating by 3.10pm.

Spokeswoman Rachel Groves said the problem was the same one that occured yesterday afternoon and said it was thought to be heat-related but that was being investigated.

She said that the nearest signalman to the level crossing would have been aware as soon as the barrier started to malfunction and would have alerted approaching drivers to stop before the level crossing and await further instructions, meaning the public was not put at risk.

She said engineers would fix the problem 'as soon as possible'.