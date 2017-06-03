POLICE have evacuated Oxford Airport after the discovery of a 'suspicious item'.

A cordon has been put up at the airport in Kidlington this evening while they investigate further, and the airport is shut.

Officers are at Oxford Airport after a suspicious item was found. Cordons in place while officers examine the item & site has been evacuated — TVP_Kidlington (@TVP_Kidlington) June 3, 2017

Drivers were previously advised to steer clear of roads surrounding the airport due to a 'police operation'.

Please avoid roads around Oxford Airport, Kidlington as there is a police operation in progress. @TVP_Kidlington pic.twitter.com/LyCcP6S441 — TVP_Bicester (@TVP_Bicester) June 3, 2017

The force added on its Facebook page: "Cordons are in place at the airport and the site has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquiries are underway to establish what the item is."

The atmosphere seemed calm when the Oxford Mail arrived at the cordon, but police officers were unable to say when the airport would reopen or give any more details about the item that was found.

It is not yet known how many people were evacuated.

Drivers are able to access the airport site until they get to the entrance roundabout, which is blocked off by a police car.

More as we have it.