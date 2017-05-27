Drivers were shocked when a bus burst into flames on the Oxford ring road.

The Stagecoach vehicle went up in smoke at about 6pm yesterday as many people were making their way home from work.

The blaze was tackled on the northbound carriageway of the Eastern Bypass by firefighters, with paramedics and police officers also on the scene.

It is not known if anybody was injured.

Lesley Gunzler, who was driving by when the incident happened near the junction with Horspath Driftway, said: "It was really badly on fire, I had to hold my breath going past because it was really smoky.

"It was not the sort of thing you expect when you are just driving along.

"I saw paramedics and police and the fire service but I'm not sure if anybody was on the bus."

More to follow.