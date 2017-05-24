BAKERS brandished their rolling pins and had their aprons at the ready to get stuck in and Bake for Heroes.

Over the past month the charity fundraiser called on bakers to roll up their sleeves and rustle up some goodies to be sold off in aid of Help for Heroes.

In response, businesses and individuals have been cooking up a storm of bread, cakes and other sweet treats.

The money made will go towards helping the charity support service personnel and veterans with injuries and illnesses sustained while serving.

Tracey Parker, from Wallingford, held her own personal bake sale in her home and managed to raise £85.

She said: "Bake for Heroes is a lovely idea and I really enjoyed putting on a cake sale in my home for friends and neighbours.

"We didn’t raise a massive sum, but every penny helps."

The Oxford Mail helped to launch the baking appeal in April to mark the 10th anniversary of the Help for Heroes charity.

The charity hopes for a big fundraising push to mark the milestone and that included the Bake for Heroes event.

People were able to sign up and receive a fundraising pack with help on how to bake cupcakes, sponges, biscuits and raise money along the way.

Those who joined Ms Parker in a blur of flour, butter and sugary goods was patisserie Gatineau, in Summertown, Oxford, which made a summer fruit cake to sell for charity and Cornfield Bakery in Wheatley, which sold a selection of items at Headington Market and Deddington Farmers’ Market.

Maureen Morris in Kidlington also rolled up her sleeves to help raise £22 in a bake sale, with plans to also hold another similar event later in the year.

Help for Heroes regional manager for Oxford James Burns said: "On behalf of Help for Heroes, I would like to say a huge thank you to the people of the Oxford area for supporting us.

"Bake for Heroes is always a fun event to be part of and this year we have seen some amazing bake sales with all kinds of cakes, pastries, breads and biscuits.

"Needless to say, every penny counts and will make a huge difference in rebuilding the lives of many.

"We really do appreciate everyone’s efforts and our fundraisers can be certain their donations will help support wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veterans and their loved ones."