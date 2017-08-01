CAMPAIGNERS fighting for a solution to congestion on the A40 have an ambitious answer to the problem – but the clock is ticking.

A transport group which aims to link West Oxfordshire’s towns and villages with a private-sector funded public transport-based 'pearl necklace' hopes to assemble a working group by the end of the year.

The solution could include a network of guided buses – which travel on separate 'tracks'.

This could eventually be developed into a light rail system.

Members of Witney Oxford Transport Group (WOTG) are feeling optimistic after presenting the plans to Witney MP Robert Courts last week – but the need to implement the plan prior to the completion of West Oxfordshire’s local plan means time is of the essence.

The A40 is used by up to 30,000 vehicles every day and is often at a standstill during peak times as commuters head to and from work in Oxford.

The ambitious proposal from WOTG, devised by architect planner Ray Hall, involves bringing developers, businesses, councils and others together to implement new public transport infrastructure.

A new Witney gateway could be one link in the so-called ‘pearl necklace’ vision across the district, with the plan leaving room for piecemeal investment – avoiding the need for one major lump sum.

The term 'pearl necklace' is inspired by a vision that every town along the route of the A40 is a 'pearl'.

WOTG spokesman Maurizio Fantato explained why the unique approach might work.

He said: “If somebody now went to a politician and said give me £150m to improve infrastructure it would be met with laughter, because their simply isn’t that kind of money at a local level – so we need to be creative.

"Our aim is to get as many parties as possible around the table to get their heads together and see how we can make this happen by the end of the year.

"That means developers, railway companies, the local enterprise partnersip (LEP), local government and Robert Courts."

But the group wants to make sure progress is made before the completion of the local plan – a crucial document which outlines sites for 16,000 homes across the district to be built by 2031.

If the plan, which is currently being examined by a planning inspector, is approved without taking into account the ‘pearl necklace’ solution, it means implementing the group’s ambitious project would be more costly.

The plan could be approved by the end of this year.

Mr Fantato said: “Planning ahead is certainly more cost effective than retrofitting.

"The point is that, given development has not yet occurred, this is the time to get together and start making plans that can satisfy everybody.”

The group was encouraged by the response of Mr Courts, who has said he will go away and consider its scheme.

Mr Fantato said: “He was quite taken aback and amazed.

"It was the first time he had seen our proposal. He didn’t say no and wasn’t put off by the breadth of the vision.

"I think in that respect we achieved the objective of the meeting.”

Mr Courts said: “Pushing for a final fix for the A40 is a key part of my work in West Oxfordshire. "It is essential that travel between Witney and Oxford is improved – it is a daily frustration for so many residents and prevents West Oxfordshire’s economy reaching its full potential.

"I had a productive meeting with the Witney Oxford Transport Group, who have many interesting ideas."

In the run up to the General Election Mr Courts launched a petition to address problems on the road.

He intends to present the petition to Parliament soon, showing the strength of feeling in West Oxfordshire about the issue.

Oxfordshire County Council’s proposals for the road involve creating a park and ride in Eynsham, with longer term plans to add extra lanes to the key route between Witney and Eynsham. Campaigners and many residents, however, have insisted that is simply not enough.