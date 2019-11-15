Derrick Williams has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s final Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark through injury.

The Blackburn defender, who scored his first senior international goal in Thursday night’s 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand, has returned to his club for treatment on a calf problem sustained during the game.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy said: “Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today.

SQUAD UPDATE | Derrick Williams ruled out of #IRLDEN due to injury Lee O'Connor will link back up with #IRLU21 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/yRhjXsqedj — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 15, 2019

“He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.”

Nineteen-year-old Celtic full-back Lee O’Connor, who made his senior debut for Ireland against the All Whites, has also left the squad, in his case to rejoin Stephen Kenny’s under-21s.

O’Connor was suspended for Thursday’s 1-0 European Championship qualifying win in Armenia, but is available once again for Tuesday’s clash with Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.

McCarthy said: “Lee had a really good debut. I was impressed with him and I’ve told him to be very proud of how he played.”

The manager has no plans to add to a squad which now comprises 25 men ahead of Monday night’s concluding Group D fixture.

Those players who were not involved against New Zealand trained at Abbotstown on Friday afternoon, while those who were underwent a recovery session.

The players and management team are due to watch Denmark’s penultimate qualifier against Gibraltar on television at the team hotel on Friday evening.