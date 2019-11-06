Kyle Walker became the latest outfield player to play in goal as Manchester City drew 1-1 against Atalanta.

Claudio Bravo, who himself had replaced Ederson, was sent off at the San Siro, meaning the England full-back went between the posts for the final 10 minutes of the Champions League clash.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at five other instances where an outfield player has had to take the gloves.

Cosmin Moti, Ludogorets vs Steaua Bucharest, 2014

Cosmin Moti was the hero for Ludogorets Razgrad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ludogorets centre-back Moti remains the standard for stand-in goalkeepers after his heroics in 2014 earned his side Champions League qualification. He donned the gloves in the last minute of extra-time after Vladislav Stoyanov was sent off and after the game went to a shoot-out, Moti scored and then saved two penalties to secure the Bulgarians a place in the group stage.

Phil Jagielka, Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 2006

Phil Jagielka managed to keep Arsenal at bay for just over half an hour (Rui Vieira/PA)

Neil Warnock was not a fan of using a place on his bench for a back-up keeper, leading to Jagielka filling in on a number of occasions during his Sheffield United days – most memorably in a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. The centre-back played a third of the match in goal after Paddy Kenny was forced off injured in the 60th minute and he kept the Gunners at bay, making saves to deny Robin Van Persie and Julio Baptista in a backs-to-the-wall display from the Blades.

John O’Shea, Manchester United vs Tottenham, 2007

Stand-in goalkeeper John O’Shea and Manchster United team mate Rio Ferdinand celebrate after a clean sheet (Sean Dempsey/PA)

When Edwin Van Der Sar suffered a broken nose, United were already 4-0 up but had made all their substitutions, meaning O’Shea stepped up to the fore. Rio Ferdinand initially took the goalkeeper’s jersey, only to be told that O’Shea would be a better bet, and the Republic of Ireland defender made a fine save when charging from his line to tackle international colleague Robbie Keane.

Harry Kane, Tottenham vs Asteras Tripoli, 2014

Someone needs to develop an app which gives a notification every time an outfield player has to go in goal 😍 Harry Kane with the heroics back in 2014… pic.twitter.com/mlJRe8pSAi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019

The evening was going pretty well for Kane, having already scored a hat-trick in the Europa League tie at White Hart Lane. However, after Hugo Lloris was sent off with three minutes remaining, a volunteer was required to go in goal. Kane did the honours but blotted his copy book by letting a late, tame shot from Jeronimo Barrales slip through his grasp and trickle into the net.

Vinnie Jones, Wimbledon v Newcastle, 1995

Throwback to the time Vinnie Jones played in goal for Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/fRGhXjqqwZ — football.london (@Football_LDN) March 8, 2019

Dons number one Paul Heald was sent off in the 57th minute and, with all three substitutes having already been made, a young midfielder by the name of Jones volunteered to go in goal. He conceded three goals in a 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park but it could have been worse as Jones made a number of saves.