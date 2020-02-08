Witney Mills have been named the Oxfordshire Cricket Coaches Association club of the year for 2019.

It comes six years after Mills relaunched their junior section under head of youth cricket Neil Ireson.

Recent initiatives include Team Witney 2035, which offered free training sessions to seven to 11-year-olds after England’s World Cup win last summer.

Club captain Michael Dove said: “This wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been for all the work that Neil has put in over the last six years.

“He drove us to where we are now.”

Dove added: “For it to be happening as successfully as it is and for us to get an award like this is massive for the club.

“We know where we want to get to and this is going to help us on our journey.”