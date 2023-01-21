Andy Murray will be continuing his impressive run at the Australian Open, taking on Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

The Scotsman last took on Thanasi Kokkinakis in an impressive five-set run that lasted over a five-hours.

The match ended at 4 am seeing concerns arise over Murray's recovery time for his next match.

It comes after Murray continued training after only 14 hours after his impressive win.

Find out how to watch Murray in his third round at the Australian Open.

⏱ 4:05am. 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄.



🇬🇧 @andy_murray comes from two sets down to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 in five hours and 45 minutes!



Take a bow, Sir Andy 🫡 #AusOpen | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/9UEqpHcsaU — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2023

What time is Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut?





Murray will take part in his third-round match on Saturday night at the Australian Open, making it Saturday morning for Brits.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, allowing Murray not to wait for other matches to finish before taking to Margaret Court Arena.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open?

You can watch the match live on Eurosport in the UK, broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels.

Those who have Discovery+ will be able to stream the tournament or you can buy a pass for £6.99 a month or £59.99 annually.

Andy Murray describes Australian Open as a 'joke'





During the match, things got heated when Murray said the rules were 'disrespectful' after players were not allowed to take a toilet break.

Saying: "Do you know something? I respect the rules. It's so disrespectful that the tournament has us out here until 3 f***** 4 o'clock in the morning and we're not allowed to go and take a p***.

"It's a joke. And you know it as well. It's disrespectful. It's disrespectful to you. It's disrespectful to the ball children. It's disrespectful to the players. And we're not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous."