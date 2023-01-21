A Glasgow postcode has been named among the "coolest" in the UK by The Sunday Times in a list looking at areas across the country.

The weekly newspaper brought together a list of the 11 coolest locations after speaking with experts and considering the areas' independent shops, pubs, local culture and Instagrammable scenery.

The list includes postcodes in Sheffield, Northern Ireland, and East Lothian among many others.

The 11 'coolest' postcodes in the UK according to a new Sunday Times list

Tripadvisor - 11 locations were named the 'coolest' across the UK (Image: Tripadvisor)

The Sunday Times set out a wide-reaching list of the country's coolest neighbourhoods with areas like North Berwick (EH39) in East Lothian being named among them.

EH39 was praised for its "beach life" atmosphere and "endless sandy beaches" with The Times also praising the seaside town's colourful beach huts and harbourside lunches.

Kelham Island (S38) in Sheffield was also recognised by the paper thanks to its unique industrial setting which is now home to a thriving food scene and hip breweries.

Here is the full list of postcodes named the coolest in the UK:

North Berwick, East Lothian (EH39)

Londonderry, Northern Ireland (BT48)

Kelham Island, Sheffield (S38)

Monmouth, Monmouthshire (NP25)

Glasgow (G1)

Cley-next-the-Sea, Norfolk (NR25)

Pett Level, East Sussex (TN35)

Leyton, London (E10)

Potto, North Yorkshire (DL6)

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland (NE64)

Kendal, Cumbria (LA9)

READ MORE: Glasgow: How to claim compensation if a pothole damages your car

READ MORE: 4 Glasgow winter walks to go on over the colder months

The Glasgow postcode named among the 'coolest' in the UK by The Sunday Times

Tripadvisor - G1 in Glasgow was praised for its party atmosphere (Image: Tripadvisor)

Glasgow's G1 postcode in the city centre and Merchant City areas was named among the coolest in the country and branded as an area "for the sophisticated party crew."

It was praised as "a party postcode" with The Sunday Times saying it is "surely one of the best places in the world for a bouji bevvy (you can imagine Roman Roy propping up the bar).

"Take your pick from the Corinthian Club, the Citizen and, opening later this year, Glasgow’s Soho House, the first in the UK north of the Cotswolds."

The paper's assessment added that after a night out here, "It’s worth dashing across town to tend to your hangover at the Ubiquitous Chip — known locally as the Chip — serving high-end Scottish favourites (sadly without Irn-Bru)."

Visitors on Tripadvisor praised this postcode with one user saying the area has a "vibrant luxurious" feel and is filled with "lovely bars and restaurants and very friendly people."

Another added that it is "really cosmopolitan" and is "vibrant at the weekend, quieter on Sundays [with] plenty to see & do."

The full list of the coolest postcodes can be found on The Sunday Times website.