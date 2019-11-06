Items belonging to late The Prodigy star Keith Flint, including his gothic bed and a distinctive nose ring he wore on and off stage, are to be sold at auction.

The much-loved singer was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 this year, aged 49.

He rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

Keith Flint’s custom-made oak and steel bed on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many of his possessions, divided into more than 170 lots, will be offered for sale in Cambridge to help settle the liabilities of his estate.

A series of viewings have been held ahead of the auction, which is due to take place from 6pm on Thursday.

Among the items are MTV music awards and presentation discs from around the world, commemorating the global success of The Prodigy.

Keith Flint’s MTV music awards are among the items up for sale (Joe Giddens/PA)

The sale will also feature Flint’s motorcycle leathers, other clothing, and furniture including his specially-commissioned bed which he had a hand in designing.

The oak plank and steel construction is supported at each corner by entwined thorns and is accessed via steps supported on the back of a crouching winged mythical beast.

Keith Flint’s shoes and items of clothing going under the hammer in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Martin Millard, director at Cheffins Fine Art auctioneers, said: “There has been a great deal of interest from all around the world in the Keith Flint Collection since the sale was announced, and the viewing days we have had so far have been busy.

“Fans of Keith who have seen the collection have been overwhelmingly positive about the way it has been presented and many have expressed an interest in buying some of the lots on Thursday night.

“We are expecting the saleroom to be busy but, beyond that, it is almost impossible to predict how much any of the items are going to make.”