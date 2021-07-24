Three men were stabbed in an early morning fight outside Oxford nightclubs, police have confirmed.

A 20-year-old Oxford man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Det Insp Matt Bick of Thames Valley Police said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the local area around the time of this incident to please review the footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“At this time there is a large scene watch in place with both Park End Street and Worcester Street car parks remaining closed.

“There will also be an increased police presence in the local area whilst we carry out this investigation."

Three men, aged 20, 22, and 26 suffered stab wounds in what police described as an 'altercation' in Park End Street at around 3.15am on Saturday.

The men were taken to hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

Park End Street and Worcester Street car park remain closed. Forensics officers are at the scene. Blue forensics tents have been put up in the car park and on the street by Pacey's Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

