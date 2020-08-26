EXTINCTION Rebellion's climate change action, which will see mothers stage a group breastfeeding protest, has changed location.
Instead at the Westgate Centre the group will gather at Bonn Square on Friday at 12pm.
Parents and their children will stage a 'Feed-In for the Future' in support of a simultaneous protest by London-based families outside the Bank of England.
The activists will demand that the Bank of England and the Government stop funding firms, which destroy the climate and instead prioritise a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
One mother of two Lizzie Moore explained why she will take part in the protest: "I am terrified that I will have to explain to my two daughters why we did not take action on climate change whilst we still had the chance.
"As a public health doctor I am trained to look at the wider picture."
This will be a socially distanced action and participants are asked to wear face masks.
