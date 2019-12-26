Bored of Christmas telly? Test your brain with this quiz. Answers below – no cheating!

FOUR Ws

1 WHO...played policewoman Jackie Reid in the television series Taggart?

WHAT...is the name of the group of fascists led by Roderick Spode in stories by P.G. Wodehouse?

WHERE...was Dame Eugenia Charles the Prime Minister from 1980-95?

WHEN...did the comedian Groucho Marx die?

2 WHO...was US Secretary of State 1993-97?

WHAT...is the standard unit of currency of Grenada?

WHERE...in England is the village of Cockayne?

WHEN...did Marlon Brando's actress sister Jocelyn die?

3 WHO...played Colonel Oliver in the film Hotel Rwanda?

WHAT...is the least populous US state?

WHERE...was the actor Raymond Burr born in 1917?

WHEN...was The Gorbachev Foundation created?

4 WHO...wrote the 1995 stage play Dealer's Choice?

WHAT...is the largest city in the state of Montana, US?

WHERE...in Africa is the mountain Maromokotro?

WHEN...did Lord Irvine of Lairg become Lord Chancellor?

5 WHO...did Alfred Burke play in the television series Public Eye?

WHAT...was the subtitle of the first film to star Mike Myers as Austin Powers?

WHERE...in Europe are the cities of Kosice and Presov?

WHEN...did the rock group Slade receive an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Wolverhampton?

6 WHO...played John Lennon in the 1985 US TV film John & Yoko: A Love Story?

WHAT...1956 film features the character Anna Leonowens?

WHERE...was variously described by the US press as Johnson's Polar Bear Garden, Walrussia and Russian Fairy Land?

WHEN...was the Prime Minister of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh, deposed?

REMEMBER WHEN

The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Can you guess the year?

1 1. Mick Jagger and George Harrison were born 2. Casablanca went on general release 3. Beatrix Potter died 4. The Mohne, Ruhr and Eder river valleys were flooded by the 'dambusters'

2 1. Humphrey Bogart died 2. Laurence Olivier and Marilyn Monroe starred in The Prince and the Showgirl 3. Princess Caroline of Monaco and Gloria Estefan were born 4. Prime Minister Anthony Eden resigned

3 1. Audrey Hepburn died 2. Diana, Princess of Wales announced she was withdrawing from public life 3. Nirvana released their third album In Utero 4. Holly Hunter starred in The Piano

4 1. Dustin Hoffman starred in weepie Kramer vs Kramer 2. The Police had a U.K. No.1 hit with Message in a Bottle 3. Lord Mountbatten was killed by an IRA bomb 4. Singer Pink and actor Heath Ledger were born

5 1. Robin Williams starred in Dead Poets Society 2. Irving Berlin died at the age of 101 3. The Bangles had a U.K. No.1 hit with Eternal Flame

4. Prince William Sound, Alaska was polluted with oil from the Exxon Valdez 6 1. President Nixon visited China 2. Alice Cooper had a U.K. No.1 hit with School's Out 3. Mastermind made its debut on BBC television 4. Al Pacino starred in The Godfather Blythe Duff; The Black Shorts; Dominica; 1977.

Answers:

Warren Christopher; East Caribbean dollar; North Yorkshire; 2005.

Nick Nolte; Wyoming; New Westminster, Canada; 1991.

Patrick Marber; Billings; Madagascar; 1997.

Frank Marker; International Man of Mystery; Slovakia; 2002.

Mark McGann; The King and I; Alaska; 1953.

1943

1957

1993

1979

1989

1972