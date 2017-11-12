A STOLEN taxi ploughed into a row of parked cars last night in Witney.

Thames Valley Police said it happened not long after midnight in Corn Street following reports of a taxi driver being assaulted.

The force said a 29-year-old man from Chipping Norton has been arrested, with police suspecting him of drink and drug driving as well as 'aggravated vehicle taking'.

The man arrested, who was taken to hospital as a precaution but since discharged, has been released under investigation.

The taxi driver did not need hospital treatment.

RIP my car (on the left) after being involved in a multi-car accident. Driver ploughed into line of parked vehicles and almost certainly wrote all 5 off! #witney #cornstreet B*****d! pic.twitter.com/ZUa0ulFMpD — Jon Rawle (@The_real_Rawle) November 12, 2017

This picture from Thomas Jones shows the crash from another angle, and gives some idea of the force of the impact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 43170336526

- The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, assault by beating, fail to co-operate with a preliminary test, driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst un-fit through drugs, and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.