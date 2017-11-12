A BURGLAR who broke into an East Oxford flat has been jailed for three years.

Daniel Brackett was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday, after a jury found him guilty of one count of burglary from a dwelling.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed abode, was seen breaking into a flat on Bullingdon Road at 9.45pm on May 15.

He was disturbed before having the chance to steal anything, and was arrested a short distance from the scene after the witness rang police.

The flat's owner was not home at the time but police said the burglary had been a stressful 'ordeal', and hoped the sentence would prevent Brackett from victimising others.

Investigating officer PC James Salt, of the Oxford City LPA Investigation Hub, said: "This was a very stressful incident for the victim who has had to come to terms with the thought of someone breaking into her house.

"I am pleased Brackett has been found guilty and received a significant sentence, meaning he will not be able to subject anyone else to this ordeal for some time."