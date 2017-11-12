METAL fences and construction materials are still littering the Westgate Centre almost three weeks since its opening.

Building work continues at the £440m Oxford shopping centre, including on Castle Street outside Uniqlo and above Westgate Social.

Crowds of people exploring shiny new shops at the weekend might have spotted construction workers and vehicles on-site, as teams creep towards completion.

Several wooden boards also stand in place of glass panes on the top floor, as work continues on the fringe of the roof terrace.

Posters on the boards state: “Excuse us, we’re almost there’.

Business experts, however, told the Oxford Mail last month they doubted the unfinished appearance would deter trade.

Keith Slater, of the Oxfordshire Town Chambers Network, predicted building works would ‘not put shoppers off’.

This week will see several more of Westgate’s 125 retail units open their doors.

They are: fashion brand & Other Stories on Wednesday, Krispy Kreme doughnut shop on Thursday, and Godiva chocolate shop on Saturday.

Cinema chain Curzon, which specialises in screening art house films, is due to open on Friday.