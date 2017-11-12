CROWDS have gathered for Oxford's Remembrance parade and service in St Giles.

Veterans, armed forces personnel, councillors and the Bishop of Oxford have been joined by families from across Oxford.

After assembling at the junction with Beaumont Street, troops and cadets marched along St Giles' to the war memorial for 10.30am, before the service at 10.40am.

Hundreds of people have gathered for the service, and wreath laying and a two-minute silence at 11am.

The crowds fell silent for a band rendition of Amazing Grace, as the church bells rang out through the city.

The service is being conducted by the Very Rev Robert Wilkes, city rector, along with the Rt Rev Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, Penny Faust of the Jewish community, Jawaid Malik, JP of the Muslim community, Chinta Kallie of the Hindu community, Davinder Singh of the Sikh community, John White of Humanists UK and Prof Paul Fiddes of the Baptist Church.

Crowds starting to line the parade route for today's Remembrance service in Oxford and the sun is out especially @TheOxfordMail pic.twitter.com/eM2kR8ow91 — Naomi Herring (@OxMailNaomiH) November 12, 2017

Also in attendance in St Giles are Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson, Oxford's Lord Mayor Jean Fooks, and representatives from Oxford University, Oxford Brookes University, Oxfordshire County Council, Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire Service, the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes and Oxford’s twin cities from Leiden and Bonn.