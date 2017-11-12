HUNDREDS of people lined the city centre streets to stand shoulder to shoulder in honour of our fallen soldiers for Oxford's Remembrance parade and service.

Veterans, armed forces personnel, councillors and the Bishop of Oxford were joined by families from across Oxford to pay tribute this morning.

St Giles's was bursting with people proudly wearing their poppies to watch the troops and cadets march from Beaumont Street and along along St Giles' to the war memorial for 10.30am, before the service at 10.40am.

The hundreds of people gathered for the service fell silent for a band rendition of Amazing Grace, as the church bells fittingly rang proud across the city.

The Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks welcomed everyone to the service to honour those who sacrificed their lives for their country, she also welcomed representatives from Oxford's twin cities Leiden in Holland, Perm in Russia and Bonn in Germany.

City Rector The Very Revd Robert Wilkes and Bishop of Oxford The Rt Revd Steven Croft lead the service inviting representatives of all faiths to say a few words.

At 11am the Last Post was sounded and heads bowed as everyone took a moment to pay tribute to the fallen, a city as busy as Oxford and yet the world stopped enough to have heard a pin drop.

The Mayor of Oxford then lead the mayoral procession in laying wreaths, before organisations and families were invited to lay their own.

Crowds starting to line the parade route for today's Remembrance service in Oxford and the sun is out especially @TheOxfordMail pic.twitter.com/eM2kR8ow91 — Naomi Herring (@OxMailNaomiH) November 12, 2017

Also in attendance in St Giles are Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson who stood with Oxford's Lord Mayor Jean Fooks as troops paraded back up St Giles' for the salute as a roar of applauds came from the crowds.