THE grandson of a Victoria Cross hero and Horspath Parish Council stood united to lay a wreath at a homemade war memorial rejected by councillors three years ago.

Keith Brooks honoured fallen soldiers on Saturday, staging a village event around his improvised war memorial.

It comes just three years after Horspath Parish Council threatened him with police action when he vowed to lay the memorial on council land without permission on Remembrance Sunday.

He said he wanted to remember those who have fought in conflicts and given their lives with a hand-painted wooden tribute, but struggled to get backing from the council.

The council argued it could not grant permission of something for which they had no knowledge, plans or location.

But three years on the two sides stood united on Saturday to honour the fallen and pay tribute to their sacrifices for their country.

Mr Brooks’s grandfather was Sergeant Major Edward Brooks, who was honoured for capturing an enemy machine gun.

One of only two men from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry to win the Victoria Cross during the First World War, Sergeant Major Brooks captured an enemy gun while under heavy fire and turned it on the enemy, causing them to retreat and saving many lives.

His grandson Keith Brooks staged the memorial event on Armistice Day for the village to join him in paying tribute.

Mr Brooks laid a wreath at the foot of his homemade memorial alongside a number of others in the village, including Martin Harris, interim vice Chairman of the Horspath Parish Council.

Mr Brooks also set up about 50 seats for veterans and villagers to join the service.

The proceedings were led by Rev Dr Emma Pennington.