SEVERE delays are being reported across the city centre this evening.

Queues are backing up on several main routes into Oxford's centre including delays on the Botley Road and past the Westgate Centre and out to the Abingdon Road.

Reports show delays heading into the city on the Botley Road are about 15 minutes, and Oxford Bus Company is reporting stationary traffic past the Westgate with delays of about 30 minutes.

CITY Update - Due to traffic congestion (back of the Westgate), we will start experiencing severe disruption to our services. Traffic is stationary and delays are in excess of 30 minutes. Thank you for your patience. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) November 11, 2017

