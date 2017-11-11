SEVERE delays were reported across the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Queues backed up on several main routes into Oxford's centre including delays on the Botley Road, past the Westgate Centre and out to the Abingdon Road.

Reports showed delays heading into the city on the Botley Road of about 15 minutes, and Oxford Bus Company said stationary traffic past the Westgate caused delays of about 30 minutes.

