SEVERE delays were reported across the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Queues backed up on several main routes into Oxford's centre including delays on the Botley Road, past the Westgate Centre and out to the Abingdon Road.

Reports showed delays heading into the city on the Botley Road of about 15 minutes, and Oxford Bus Company said stationary traffic past the Westgate caused delays of about 30 minutes.

CITY Update - Due to traffic congestion (back of the Westgate), we will start experiencing severe disruption to our services. Traffic is stationary and delays are in excess of 30 minutes. Thank you for your patience. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) November 11, 2017

For traffic updates click here



