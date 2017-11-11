TOURISTS spent more than £2bn in Oxfordshire last year – a record amount for the county.

An report by tourism organisation Experience Oxfordshire revealed a 4.4 per cent rise in the amount spent by visitors.

It is the first time the county has broken the £2bn mark in terms of tourism spend.

It also found the visitor economy supported 34,856 jobs and that the number of overnight trips had also increased.

The Economic Impact Report for Tourism showed that international visitors increased by 6.6 per cent to 680,000, spending £327m.

The largest proportion of visitor spend – 41 per cent – was in Oxford.