QUEUES backed up on the M40 after a lorry crashed and shed its load near J9 for Bicester.

Two lanes were closed throughout the morning on the southbound carriageway between J9 for Bicester and J8A Oxford services.

The southbound entry slip road at J9 Bicester was also closed as it appears the lorry has crashed on the slip road.

Highways England has said delays are clearing as all lanes were reopened about 1pm.

Recovery is on going for an overturned HGV on the #M40 southbound between J9 (#Bicester) and J8a (#Oxford). 1 lane remains open, however slow moving traffic on aproach. Hope to clear all lanes ASAP — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 11, 2017

