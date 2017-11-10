A MAN who slammed a door into his ex-partner's head in an 'explosion of temper' has been spared jail.

James Redman, of St Mary's, Wantage, turned up at the Faringdon house on September 16 to celebrate his son's second birthday who was living with his ex-partner.

Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing for the single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Friday how as soon as the 26-year old arrived he immediately became violent.

The court heard how he pinned the woman to a wall causing bruising to her arms while he barged into the house, and his ex-partner threatened to call the police and asked him to leave.

It was then that during a struggle, the court heard, he flung the door at her which struck her head, causing lacerations to the underside of her ear.

Leaving the house, police later arrested him and he went on to admit the attack.

Defending, Richard Davies, called the incident a 'moment of madness' and said that his client did not have a record of violence against women.

Sentencing, Judge Maria Lamb said: "This was a thoroughly unpleasant incident.

"This was violence from an explosion of temper; flinging things around and damaging things and hurting people isn't going to be tolerated by the courts."

Redman was handed a 12-month jail term for the assault, suspended for 18 months. He was also made subject to a community order and must pay £500 in compensation.