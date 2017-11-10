SCHOOLCHILDREN turned out in force to welcome Pudsey Bear to the county yesterday for this year’s Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

Crowds of families filled the streets of Marsh Gibbon, near Bicester, to wave through The One Show’s Team Rickshaw as they stopped off at Marsh Gibbon Primary School.

Pupils at the primary were able to cheer on the cyclists pedalling an epic 500 miles across the country to raise money for Children in Need. They even had the chance to meet the famous bear mascot.

Presenter Matt Baker rode in behind the rickshaw and stopped for interviews.

He said: “I really look forward to this time of year when I get to jump on my bike and hit the road with Team Rickshaw to raise money for BBC Children in Need – a cause that’s near and dear to my heart.

"It’s the highlight of my year. We have an epic 500-mile cycle ahead, but I know our six young riders are an incredible team.”

The Rickshaw team set off on Thursday from The One Show studio in London and are working their way to the finish line in Glasgow next Friday.

To donate see bbc.co.uk/Pudsey