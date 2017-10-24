A PAIR of pizza perfectionists who recently opened a restaurant at Westgate had a 'homecoming' party as they returned to Oxford, where they spent their school days.

Pizza Pilgrims celebrated their return with a bang, as they opened in Westgate this month.

Founded by brothers Thom and James Elliot, who went to boarding school Radley College, the pizzeria first opened in London.

Using the perfect opportunity of the new Westgate Shopping Centre opening, the brothers decided to come back to Oxford and open an eatery in their old stomping ground.

Thom said: “It’s strange to be in the new development. This is the biggest project we’ve undertaken outside of London”.

The name was given after the brothers realised they knew little about pizza and so decided to make a six-week 'pilgrimage' to Italy.