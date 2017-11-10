AN OXFORD doctor has denied two sex assaults - one alleged to have taken place at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Anandagopal Srinivasan, of Arthur Sanctuary House, Sandfield Road, Oxford, appeared at Oxford Crown Court today.

The 26-year old pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault on a woman in Cambridge on October 24 2014.

He also denied another count of assault by penetration on a woman at the Oxford hospital on October 6 last year.

Srinivasan was bailed and will face a five-day trial at the same court on May 21.