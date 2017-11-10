A LIST of demands designed to make Oxford a safer place for cyclists has been launched in memory of a rider killed on a city road.

The Claudia Charter for Safer Cycling was officially unveiled by cycling groups, including the Broken Spoke Bike Co-Op and Cyclox, six months to the day since the death of Claudia Comberti.

The 31 year-old Oxford University DPhil student when she was killed after she fell into the path of a bus on Botley Road on May 9.

Cyclox chairman Simon Hunt said: “I have three kids of my own and that’s the worst thing I can possibly imagine.

“Out of tragedy comes strength and cohesion. That’s why we want to keep up the energy charge. That’s what has been behind this charter."

He added: “In the two weeks or so after Claudia’s death I would wake up in the middle of the night thinking: 'what needs to be done?'

"Some of those things are on the charter.”

It was launched at the Tap Social Movement, a craft brewery in North Hinksey Lane – close to the scene of the tragic accident – on Thursday. It called for vulnerable cyclists to be given greater respect, and calls for continuous, segregated cycleways to be introduced to the city as soon as possible.

It has been backed by the Oxford Green Party and Oxford City Council’s cycling champion, councillor Louise Upton.

It also calls for £10 to be spent by councils on providing cycling infrastructure across the city, while people of all ages should be taught a minimum standard of cycling to make everyone safer.

Broken Spoke Co-op member and friend of Ms Comberti, Caitlin Bartlett, said she now wanted people to get involved and spread the word.

She said: “We have got to this stage and it’s been challenging for all of us in lots of different ways, but it’s just a beginning. We have got this great document, though it’s just a piece of paper and we don’t know what the next steps are."

The Oxford Mail reported on Tuesday how 2,004 cyclists were injured in Oxford between 2005 and 2016 – highlighting difficulties in Botley Road, Abingdon Road, Woodstock Road and Banbury Road.

Another cyclist killed on Oxford’s roads was remembered at the event. Rachel Baker, who was 30, was killed by a lorry on Botley Road, near the Oxford Station bridge, on May 11, 2000.

With 11,000 staff and students cycling daily, Oxford University’s sustainable transport manager Adam Bows said it was ‘really important’ that it was a safe city for people to ride around the city as he backed the charter.

Green Party leader on Oxford City Council, David Thomas, joined the launch and said: “The Greens really support this and were pleased to be there at the beginning. We want this to mean real change to safety in Oxford.”

For more information visit claudiacharter.uk