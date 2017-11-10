SINGER Alison Moyet, who is currently playing gigs on her world tour, stopped it Oxford this week, playing at the New Theatre in George Street.

The English singer songwriter has been documenting her experiences of touring, on her eponymous blog, and Oxford was on her mind.

She headlined the blogpost with ‘New Theatre, Oxford. It’s not a university town’ but did not explain its meaning.

The Essex singer has crafted the blog around the different cities she has toured through, including Edinburgh , Brisbane, Boston, Chicago.

Writing in a poetic format, the singer penned her short stay in Oxford, focusing on her experience of playing at the New Theatre.

In the blog, she said: “The back stage here raises many brain-agram picture memories, though the stage itself is as unfamiliar as the next.

Maybe it is that out there my focus is forward and inwards and on the minute.”

“This audience is temperate and not overly demonstrative, although, when I describe the songs, they are attentive and let their support be known. They don’t rise until the very last song of the encore.”

Ms Moyet has sold over a million singles in the UK has had two albums reach number one in the Top 30 UK Album Chart. She is currently touring with her ninth album, Other.