INDIAN-inspired and punch flavours will be added to the Westgate's food offerings as Rola Wala announces its opening date.

The new Westgate Centre will welcome the healthy fast-food restaurant on Friday, November 24.

The restaurant name means 'man that rolls' in Hindi serves up food inspired by founder Mark Wright's travels through India.

To pull in the punters the restaurant is offering a Buy One Get One Free offer until December 1.

Rola Wala’s founder Mark Wright said: “We are really excited to introduce India’s colourful and inspiring flavors in our own ‘Twisted’ way to Oxford, and to join Westgate’s exciting re-launch.

"From a humble street food truck just four years ago to now having three permanent sites in London, Leeds and Oxford, we’re thrilled to bring the Rola Wala experience to a new city."

The 55sqm fast-food restaurant has been created from reclaimed materials inspired by a merge of London street vibes and the roadside stalls found in India

It will form part of the Westgate Social area which is the shopping centre;s new food and leisure area alongside others such as Benito’s Hat, Ned’s Noodles and Tommi’s Burger Joint.

Rola Wala describes its meals as 'rolls and bowls' including red rice bowl and cauli-rice bowl, meats, chicken tikka and Bengalis spiced beef.