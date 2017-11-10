TWO men stole a twelve-year-old boy's bike while he was riding through Banbury.

The boy was riding along an alleyway by the Barley Mow Pub when a man grabbed his bike at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The boy chased the man onto Trinity Close to Bradley Arcade Shops, Bretch Hill.

He grabbed his bike back when the man put it on the floor but another man snatched it again and rode off.

The stolen bike is a dark blue ‘Raleigh’ mountain bike with front suspension.

Police released CCTV images of two men they think have vital information in connection with the robbery.

Investigating officer, PC Liam Calvert based at Banbury police station, said: "I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises these men, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170332845.”