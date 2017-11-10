SANTA is on his way to Notcutts Garden Centre to mark the official opening of the Christmas grotto.

On Sunday at 11.30am, Santa will be arriving at the Oxford garden centre in style by a special sleigh pulled by a real reindeer to meet children and start the festive fun.

The grotto will be open until Christmas Eve with children having the chance to meet Santa, his reindeer and even send a letter to the North Pole via Elfmail using a dedicated post box at the garden centre.

Jonathan Tew, centre manager at Notcutts Oxford, said: “The magic of Christmas has arrived at Notcutts and we are all very excited to welcome Santa to our wonderful winter grotto.

"We have lots going on in the run up to Christmas and look forward to welcoming customers and their families to Notcutts Oxford to enjoy the festive season.”

Notcutts is hoping to make some dreams come true over the festive period as they unveil their special make-a-wish tree.

Customers will be invited to write their wish on a bauble and add it to the branches of the tree for the Notcutts team to collect.