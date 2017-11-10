COMEDIAN and writer David Baddiel brought a smile to the faces of young readers when he rolled up to collect an award after being voted a children's favourite.

The stand-up star and comedy writer, who became a household name through his shows with funnymen Rob Newman and Frank Skinner, was special guest at the Oxfordshire Book Awards at Oxford High School on Thursday, chatting to pupils and signing books.

More than 400 pupils from 30 schools joined the event and were able to get creative, have a chat with the authors and read reviews of some of the winning and nominated books. They also had a go at trying out their own illustrations, with guidance from the professionals.

Winning writers gave a short talk followed by questions from the young audience, and took part in a book signing, and tucked into cakes decorated with book cover designs.

Mr Baddiel won the category for primary novel of the year for his book The Person Controller, which follows a twin brother and sister who meet a mystery man.

The siblings, who love playing video games, are given a games controller, which doesn't look like any other controller they've ever seen, and has supernatural powers.

Coming in for praise in the same category was the highly commended The Girl of Ink and Stars by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

Award for best secondary novel went to Jo Cotterill for A Library of Lemons. Also commended was The Wolf Wilder by Katherine Rundell.

Picture book of the year went to Emma Yarlett for Nibbles the Book Monster, with Julia Donaldson's The Detective Dog coming in second place.