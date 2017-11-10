ART inspired by Oxford will leap off the canvas as part of a new exhibition by Oxford artist Andrew Manson.

The display, called ‘3D sculptural paintings of the beautiful sites of Oxford’, launched at the Turl Street Kitchen yesterday and will run until January 7.

The artist has previously been behind efforts to change the community’s attitude towards graffiti with a project called the Big Picture, engaging young people in creating temporary murals.

This summer, he also produced a spectacular graffiti-inspired artwork in Stockmore Street ahead of the Cowley Road Carnival to add an extra splash of colour to the festivities.