A FIRE near Culham Science Centre almost engulfed 100 tonnes of woodchips.

On Wednesday, at 10.38pm, fire crews were called to reports of a woodchip fire near the science hub, on Perimeter Road, Culham.

Fire engines from Abingdon attended the incident and firefighters discovered around 100 tonnes of woodchip, stored within the site, which had been reported as smouldering by on-site staff members.

The pile had not yet fully ignited but was producing a considerable amount of smoke, due to internal heating of the pile.

Fire crews made the scene safe, and returned periodically throughout the night to check it did not .

On Thursday, officers were able to contact on-site representatives to make sure the area remains safe.