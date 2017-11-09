A THUG floored two men just seconds apart with single blows before stomping on one of his unconscious victims and smashing into a locked pub door to make his escape.

Thomas Brown, of Heronfield Close, Redditch, had been at The Town Arms pub, Wallingford, celebrating a friend's birthday on the night of November 24 last year.

The 27-year old, Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing for the savage attack on Thursday, had become enraged when pub landlord Paul Davies used a racial slur against Brown - who is of mixed rage origin.

Despite already admitting two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage, Brown claimed that his two victims - pub regulars Daniel Marks and John Whelan - had also chimed in with racist language.

Dismissing his argument, Judge Zoe Smith said the attack had been a blast of rage after Mr Davies used a racist term and that Mr Marks and Mr Whelan just happened to be the first to cross his path.

She said: "If you had concerns about what Mr Davies said and you were offended by it then your offence was caused by him.

"It was a massive punch at Mr Davies and at Mr Whelan, both went to the ground and you can see they are both passed out."

Dramatic CCTV footage shown to the court appeared to show Brown try to get behind the bar after he and his friend had been asked to leave shortly after 2am, before his path is blocked by another man.

The footage shows him then taking a step back before throwing a forceful punch at Mr Davies, knocking him to the ground, and then delivering another equally powerful blow to Mr Whelan moments later, also sending him to the ground.

He then slammed his fists on a nearby pool table, sending the balls hurtling around the bar before stomping over the inert body of Mr Whelan as he heads for the door.

The court heard he then hurled himself at the locked door in a bid to get away, breaking it and making his escape, before he was later traced by police via Facebook after he had shared details on social media with one of the victims earlier that night.

A history of violent offences was also revealed, including an earlier offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, the court heard.

In mitigation, Ravi Sidhu said his client was 'genuinely remorseful' at reacting the way he did to what he perceived to be a racist comment aimed at him.

Brown was jailed for 15 months for each of the two assaults to run concurrently and a further one month for the criminal damage to run consecutively.