A NEW medical centre in Marston, Oxford which features a pharmacy is more convenient for patients, according to a city councillor.

Bury Knowle Health Centre in London Road, Headington, and Marston Medical Centre in Cherwell Drive merged in July last year.

Marston's Cherwell Drive centre closed and plans were launched for two new centres to serve patients - one an extension to Arthur Sanctuary House at the John Radcliffe Hospital and the other at Marston Pharmacy in Old Marston Road.

The hospital surgery opened earlier this year and on Thursday the new surgery officially opened at the Marston Pharmacy premises, although staff have been treating patients there since August.

The new surgery is run by Hedena Health and the Frosts Pharmacy Group.

The facility, which houses three NHS GP consultation rooms and can provide a range of GP services to 100 patients a day, will serve people affected by the closure of the original medical centre last summer, as well as those needing access to community pharmacy services. New patients are also being accepted.

Labour city councillor for Marston Mary Clarkson said: "The new healthcare facility will offer a great deal of reassurance to local patients, many of whom were significantly affected by the uncertainty surrounding the closure of the former Marston Medical Centre.

"This new facility not only means local residents have sufficient medical provision, but the added convenience of the pharmacy being at the same location.

"I have been closely involved in the relocation of the facility from the outset and am delighted that this new and improved service is now available to the community."

Stuart Gale, owner and chief pharmacist at the Frosts Pharmacy Group, added: “Having both GP and pharmacy services - including our Walk In Travel Clinic - in the same building makes access easier than ever.

"The new facility prioritises the healthcare needs of local residents and demonstrates our commitment to delivering a first class standard of care.”

Dr Justin Amery, senior partner at the new Hedena Medical Centre, added: “Being able to offer patients access to both treatment and medication in one place is certainly the way forward.

"This move comes as a result of close co-operation with all those affected.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this brand new facility right in the heart of the community and look forward to welcoming new and existing patients alike."